Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

64 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 75 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (138.6 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 48.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1279:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 68.8 dB 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. Dell G3 15 3500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
10. MSI GF65 Thin vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский