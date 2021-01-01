IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 75 against 57.5 watt-hours

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (138.6 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB 48.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1279:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +17% 350 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 30 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +257% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.8 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.