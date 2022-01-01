Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 257% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 350 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 53 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 68.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
