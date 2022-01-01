Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 257% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 350 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|389 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8198
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12506
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|68.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
