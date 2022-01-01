You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 257% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 350 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 53 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits Predator Triton 500 SE +257% 1250 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 30 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE +294% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 68.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

