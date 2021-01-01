Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 75 against 48 watt-hours
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 138.6 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|13.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|53 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1215:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|389 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1399
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6240
2472
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1381
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10095
2426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|68.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
