Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

63 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 75 against 48 watt-hours
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 53 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 68.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
