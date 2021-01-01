IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.2 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1020:1 sRGB color space 100% 96% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +17% 350 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics TGP 30 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 1024 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +26% 3.195 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 1

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.