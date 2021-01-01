IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Apple M1 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 GPU RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.6 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 53 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 GPU TGP 30 W 10 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +23% 3.195 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 68.8 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

