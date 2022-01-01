Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 138.6 square inches)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|389 gramm
|174 / 189 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10111
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|68.8 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
