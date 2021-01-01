Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

64 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
65 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.6 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 53 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 68.8 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский