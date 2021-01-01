Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

63 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~89%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 95 / 135 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

