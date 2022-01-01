You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 97 against 75 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB 47.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 95 / 135 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 30 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +92% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 68.8 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.