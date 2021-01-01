IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 75 against 63.3 watt-hours

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.8 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~81% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB 48.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits ENVY 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 63.3 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 95 / 135 W 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 430 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q TGP 30 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +35% 3.195 TFLOPS ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.8 dB 82.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.