You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 53 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +17% 350 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 41 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 30 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

