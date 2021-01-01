Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs 3i Gen 6 (17")
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
From $1360
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 75 against 38 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (138.6 vs 169.4 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|274 mm (10.79 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9961
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
