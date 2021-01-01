Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

64 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 75 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (128.8 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский