You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.5 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53 dB 45.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1412:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 74.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 56.5 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 389 gramm 376 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 30 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 68.8 dB 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

