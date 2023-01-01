You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 100 against 74 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 100 against 74 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 263 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 65 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +124% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.