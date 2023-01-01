You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 392-534% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 392-534% higher FPS Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours Provides 214% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 350 nits

Provides 214% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 350 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +214% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 263 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +712% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.