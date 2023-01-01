Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 392-534% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours
  • Provides 214% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 350 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 135 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 263 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 6 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz -
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +712%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
