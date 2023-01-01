Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (138.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 392-534% higher FPS
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|263 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +164%
18789
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2013
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +209%
27538
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
GPU performance
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +712%
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
