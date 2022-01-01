You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2880 x 1620 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~78.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +255% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.