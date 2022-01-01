You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 74 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (138.6 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~69% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +40% 350 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 135 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS G15 5525 +134% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.