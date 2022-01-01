Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) or G15 5525 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) vs Dell G15 5525

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 74 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (138.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +40%
350 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 135 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3.041 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +134%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
