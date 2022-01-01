Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) or Precision 3561 – what's better?

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 74 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) and Dell Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 383-522% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 74 against 64 watt-hours
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +696%
3.041 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
