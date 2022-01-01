Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) vs HP 14 (2021)

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
VS
40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
HP 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) and HP 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 74 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113 vs 138.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +262%
3.041 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
2. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3. Pavilion 15 (2022) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
5. MateBook 14s and 14 (2021)
6. 15 (2021) and 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 14 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский