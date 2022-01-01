Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) vs HP 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 74 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|263 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7106
2531
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8917
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
