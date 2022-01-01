You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 74 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113 vs 138.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +262% 3.041 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.