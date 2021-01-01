Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
From $679
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 52.5 against 48 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.3 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|217.5 mm (8.56 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.8 mm (0.7-0.82 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|43.6 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1519:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|61%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|39%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.2%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +19%
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) +130%
5579
2430
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +10%
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) +166%
2604
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|69.3 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
