Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14" (AMD) vs Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 52.5 against 48 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm
12.66 x 8.56 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.6 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1519:1 1252:1
sRGB color space 61% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 39% 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2% 78.7%
Response time 25 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 69.3 dB 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

