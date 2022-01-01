Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Swift 1 (SF114-34) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
VS
39 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) and Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
  • Around 10.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
vs
Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm
12.66 x 8.56 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1519:1 952:1
sRGB color space 61% 61.8%
Adobe RGB profile 39% 42.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2% 41.4%
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm 158 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 8 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) +362%
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 69.3 dB 73.8 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
