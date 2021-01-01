Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

63 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
From $679
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 217.5 mm (8.56 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.8 mm (0.7-0.82 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~78.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1519:1 -
sRGB color space 61% -
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 448
DirectX support 12.1 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 69.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

