Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 52.5 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm
12.66 x 8.56 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm
12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1519:1 400:1
sRGB color space 61% 50%
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2% -
Response time 25 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 69.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or XPS 13 9310
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7400

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский