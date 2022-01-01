You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.5 against 38 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.8 mm

12.66 x 8.56 x 0.7-0.82 inches 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~77.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1519:1 - sRGB color space 61% - Adobe RGB profile 39% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.2% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) 250 nits IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 38 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 69.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

