You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2560 x 1664 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +456% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.