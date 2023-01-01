Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) or Vivobook Go 15 OLED – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) vs ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED

45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
VS
43 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) and ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.1 vs 129.9 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
vs
Vivobook Go 15 OLED

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches		 360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 348 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) +10%
0.54 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 15 OLED
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) vs ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 vs ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
3. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) vs ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
4. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
8. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский