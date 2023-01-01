Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) vs HP Pavilion x360 14
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 52.5 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14
- Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches
|322 x 209 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|673 cm2 (104.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Rose gold
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Pavilion x360 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|348 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +52%
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +60%
5822
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +44%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +33%
5671
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
