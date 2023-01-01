You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm

12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~78.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 400:1 Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) +20% 300 nits IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 47 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) +37% 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8): - Camera options: 720p or 1080p. - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.