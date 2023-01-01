Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) vs Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches
|324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|400:1
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|8 (0P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4439
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1168
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4266
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|8
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
- Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
- Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
