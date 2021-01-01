Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (106.2 vs 116.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
|Height
|229 mm (9.02 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.9%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4206
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
514
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1823
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
