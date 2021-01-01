Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (100.1 vs 116.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

