You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 67 against 52.5 watt-hours

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (95.8 vs 116.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 9.1 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 7400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 220 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.