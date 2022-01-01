You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 52.5 Wh - 53 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (97.6 vs 116.4 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~77.4% Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 250 nits Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 53 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 287 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

