You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 52.5 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 52.5 against 40 watt-hours

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm

12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~74.7% Side bezels 9.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Blue Silver, Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space - 50% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) +14% 250 nits Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.