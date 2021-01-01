Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches		 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 43.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

