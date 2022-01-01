You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Battery 52.5 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 4300U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 52.5 against 40 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (116.4 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505 Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 220 nits Inspiron 15 5505 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 5 TGP 15 W 12 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 320 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 20 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5505 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.