Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

43 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 52.5 against 40 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (116.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 320
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 20
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Flex 5 14” (Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or Flex 5 14” (Intel)
5. HP Pavilion 15 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский