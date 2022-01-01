Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5420

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Dell Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (105.5 vs 116.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
2. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
3. Spin 3 (SP313-51N) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
4. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
5. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Latitude 5420
6. Latitude 5520 or Latitude 5420
7. Latitude 3420 or Latitude 5420
8. ProBook 450 G8 or Latitude 5420
9. Latitude 5421 or Latitude 5420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5420 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский