Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
From $699
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (95.3 vs 116.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 229 mm (9.02 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~84.7%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
2. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Swift 3 (SF313-53)
4. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
5. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs XPS 13 9310
6. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
7. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Book 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский