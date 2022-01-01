Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or ProBook 430 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs HP ProBook 430 G8

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
HP ProBook 430 G8
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
HP ProBook 430 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and HP ProBook 430 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (99 vs 116.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
vs
ProBook 430 G8

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches		 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~76.3%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
