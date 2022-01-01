You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 52.5 Wh - 38 Wh 45 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.5 against 38 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (116.4 vs 131.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9% ~79% Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.9 mm Colors Blue Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 250 nits IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 38 Wh 45 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

