Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (131.9 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 237.9 mm (9.37 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space 60% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

