Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (131.9 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
|263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1005
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +32%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1935
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +27%
2464
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +25%
527
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1004
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
