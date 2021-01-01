IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm

14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1300:1 sRGB color space 60% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 250 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.