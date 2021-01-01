Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

56 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 237.9 mm (9.37 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Max. brightness
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
250 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

