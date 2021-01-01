Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Dell G15 5511
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
61
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.9 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
G15 5511 +39%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2122
G15 5511 +236%
7127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
G15 5511 +27%
1394
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2460
G15 5511 +265%
8990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1