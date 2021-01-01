Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) +19%
1005
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1935
Inspiron 15 5510 +37%
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510 +29%
1249
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
