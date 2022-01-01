You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 52.5 Wh - 53 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm

14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space 60% 97% Adobe RGB profile - 62.9% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 250 nits Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +8% 270 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 53 Wh 68 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) +11% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 81.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

