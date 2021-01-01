Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Dell Latitude 5520

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Dell Latitude 5520
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Dell Latitude 5520
Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) and Dell Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 237.9 mm (9.37 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 60% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

