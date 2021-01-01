Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Dell Latitude 5520
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|237.9 mm (9.37 inches)
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1005
Latitude 5520 +11%
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1935
Latitude 5520 +102%
3905
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2220 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
