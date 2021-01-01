Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (122.9 vs 131.9 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm
14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|473 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +35%
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2110
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +193%
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1132
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +55%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2480
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +277%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
