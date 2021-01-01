IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 52.5 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (122.9 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm

14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~89% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 60% - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 250 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.